A dog unit which has been operating at the island’s ports for a month has already seized more than £80,000 in illegal drugs.
Isle of Man Constabulary has recruited four specialist animals to sniff out illegal drugs and large amounts of cash criminals make from their nefarious operations.
As well as the new dog unit, the government has also employed more customs offices to help disrupt criminal activity and boost security.
Michael Taylor, temporary inspector of the force’s Ports Unit, said: ‘Obviously, travellers coming into the Isle of Man or even leaving will notice there is now an increased presence of police officers and customs and immigration officers who are working around there and that’s part of our commitment to have a more secure island for the future.
‘This year, the police have committed funding to the dog unit so now we have four specialist search dogs which are predominantly based at the Sea Terminal and also work at the airport, freight distribution centres and also the post office.
‘The unit has been active for just over four weeks. In that time, in partnership with customs and immigration, we’ve seized around £82,000 of drugs coming into the island and approximately £33,000 of criminal proceedings going out. I’m sure many will be reassured by that.’
The increased presence of police dogs, police and customs officers follows the government commitment to introduce measures to tackle threats to the island’s safety and security.
A cross-department working group are also looking at how to address trafficking and immigration fraud, as well as improving security measures, technology and information sharing.