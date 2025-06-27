The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed it is aware of rumours circulating around alleged tensions in the Ramsey area this afternoon.
Officers say the information has been assessed and, at this time, there is no elevated level of threat to the general public or to pupils at any particular school.
However, the police have increased their presence in the area to offer reassurance to residents, students and the wider community.
In a statement, the force said: ‘The Constabulary are aware of rumours circulating around tensions in Ramsey this afternoon.
‘The information has been assessed and Police continue to work with schools and communities to address any concerns.
‘At this time the Constabulary does not perceive an elevated level of threat to the general public or students of any particular school.
‘However, there will be an increased Police presence in the area to provide reassurance.’
The Constabulary added that it continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with schools and community leaders.