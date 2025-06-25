Police say they are not aware of any threats made in relation to cancelled prom after-parties, despite organisers citing credible threats of violence as the reason for calling off the events.
Four unofficial gatherings for Year 11 students were due to take place following school proms around the Isle of Man but were cancelled earlier this week.
In a statement on social media and seen by Isle of Man Today, organisers said on social media that threats had been made against those planning to attend and that the decision had been made for safety reasons.
But the Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed it had not advised organisers to cancel and said it had no knowledge of any specific threats relating to the planned events.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Given the tragic incident in Ramsey last month that led to the death of a 14-year-old child and the ongoing police investigation, queries around safety at the after-parties have been raised.
‘Police take any threats of violence seriously and are actively investigating allegations of retribution in connection with the death in Ramsey, which has led to arrests.
‘The Isle of Man Constabulary remains focused on ensuring public safety and conducting a thorough and respectful investigation and thanks the community for its continued cooperation and understanding.’
While secondary schools play a role in organising Year 11 proms, any after-parties are separate, independent events, usually organised by parents, with no formal involvement of teachers or schools.
Anyone with information or who has received threats is asked to contact police on 631212. Anonymous reports can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.