The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed there are ‘no plans’ to ban cyclists from using the Mountain Road, despite an online petition calling for restrictions on safety grounds.
Launched by resident Lee Smith, the petition on change.org argues that pedal bikes should be prohibited from the high-speed route between Douglas and Ramsey due to the risks posed to both cyclists and motorists.
So far, it has attracted 331 signatures.
Mr Smith described the popular A18 route, known for its sweeping bends, rapid weather changes and derestricted speed limit, as ‘very dangerous’ for all road users.
‘Having lived in Douglas for years and travelled frequently between Douglas and Ramsey, I’ve witnessed the issues firsthand,’ he said.
‘When cyclists use this road, the risk factors multiply, leading to serious safety concerns.’
Currently, cyclists are only banned from the Mountain Road during the TT and Manx Grand Prix periods.
The petition argues that cyclists cause traffic to back up and increase the risk of collisions, particularly in sections of the road with poor visibility.
Mr Smith cites near-misses and research from the UK Transportation Research Board, warning that roads with speed limits over 50mph are especially hazardous for cyclists.
‘The Mountain Road far exceeds that threshold,’ he added.
‘The scenic allure of the Mountain Road to cyclists is undeniable, yet the reality is that safety must take precedence over aesthetic enjoyment.’
However, the Department says it has not yet received the petition.
A DoI spokesperson told Isle of Man Courier: ‘We have no plans to restrict cyclists from any roads in the island, except during the TT period.
‘If and when a petition is received, it will be considered by the Department in the normal way.’
Mr Smith insists his aim is not to stop cycling, but to encourage it in safer areas such as the coast road.