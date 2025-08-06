The project, which now includes ten shelters across the park and promenade, has become a focal point for community engagement and creativity. Five shelters have already been completed and three more are currently under way. The final two are now ready for new artwork, with an expression of interest issued for artists to come forward.
Each shelter will feature a full mural painted directly onto marine-ply panels that have already been installed. These panels are primed and ready to accept exterior acrylic or spray paint. A brief technical guide and panel dimensions are available on request.
Submissions should include a concept sketch (PDF or JPG), estimated costings (including materials and sealing), artist availability (with late autumn 2025 preferred), and any additional relevant information. The deadline for entries is 5pm on Friday 22 August 2025.
Ramsey Town Commissioners will lead on fundraising for the murals, meaning artists will not be required to apply for grants themselves. Offers of private sponsorship will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Once completed, all ten shelters will appear on a new Ramsey Art Trail linking Mooragh Park with the town centre. The trail is intended to support footfall in the area and provide a cultural link between the park and local businesses.
The project began with the transformation of five shelters along Mooragh Promenade during 2022 and 2023. The first shelter in Mooragh Park itself, located beside the play area, was completed earlier this year. It features a cartoon-style mural of a Viking longboat, painted by Ali and Caroline from Serendipity Arts & Crafts.
Commissioner Juan McGuinness, who developed the concept, previously said the initiative is helping to brighten up public spaces and encourage community participation.
‘The Viking longboat not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Mooragh Park but also invites residents and visitors to appreciate the rich cultural heritage we share,’ he said.
‘It becomes an additional focal point for the imaginations of the children who play in the park. This mural is a testament to the talent and artistic spirit within our community.’
Mr McGuinness added: ‘I’m excited to see how this project continues to evolve, bringing more colour and life to our town. I look forward to the positive impact this will have on our community and the many visitors who will enjoy the transformed shelters.’
The completed murals have already attracted attention from residents, visitors, and local media. The commissioners say they are hopeful that the final stages of the project will continue to boost civic pride and public engagement.
For further details, technical guidance or to submit an application, artists can contact Ramsey Town Commissioners at [email protected].