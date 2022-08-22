Inflation reaches just under 11%
Monday 22nd August 2022 9:24 am
Share
Inflation figures have been released ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Inflation currently stands at 10.8% for July.
The latest inflation report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows inflation increased from 9.2% in June.
‘Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels’ continues to be the biggest contributor to the rate of inflation with an increase of 28.9%.
All prices within this category saw an increase compared to 12 months ago, with ‘oils and other fuels’, which saw the biggest increase of 89.9%.
‘Transport’ has seen the second biggest increase contributing 18.9%.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |