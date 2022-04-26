Infrastructure minister says he isn’t hopeful horse trams will run

Ongoing work on the horse tram tracks at Broadway on Douglas Promenade - ( Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )

The infrastructure minister has said he is ‘not hopeful’ the horse trams will run this season.

In a sitting of Tynwald this morning, Tim Crookall explained that there had been ‘considerable difficulty’ in securing materials to finish the tramway that runs along Douglas Promenade.

He said: ‘I’m very disappointed there is not a definite delivery date so I am not able to provide a date for completion.

‘I am not hopeful there will be horse trams running this year.’