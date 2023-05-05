Coroner of Inquests James Brooks has opened the inquest of a Port Erin man who died in a motorcycle crash last month.
Paul George Taylor, 59, originally from Cambridge died in a crash on Thursday, April 20 on the Peel Coast Road near Knocksharry View.
Mr Taylor, a kitchen porter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pathologist Dr Ervine Long said his death was caused by multiple injuries sustained in the crash.
In adjourning the inquest for a later date, Mr Brooks extended his condolences to Mr Taylor’s family and friends.
Police inspector Neil Craig said previously: ‘Mr Taylor had been riding his motorbike in a direction from Kirk Michael towards Peel when he collided with another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction around 1pm that afternoon.’