Inquest will open into death of man hit by falling piece of stone at Pooil Vaaish

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

An inquest will be opened into the death of a young family man from St John’s.

Nathan Harvey died after he was hit by a falling piece of stone in the south of the island.

Emergency services responded after a report that the 30-year-old had suffered ‘significant injuries’ at Pooil Vaaish Limestone Ltd in Ballasalla on June 21.

A health and safety investigation at the site is currently underway.