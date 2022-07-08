Inquest will open into death of man hit by falling piece of stone at Pooil Vaaish
By IoM Reporter
@https://twitter.com/iomnewspapers[email protected]
Friday 8th July 2022
(Nathan James Ennis Harvey - Facebook )
An inquest will be opened into the death of a young family man from St John’s.
Nathan Harvey died after he was hit by a falling piece of stone in the south of the island.
Emergency services responded after a report that the 30-year-old had suffered ‘significant injuries’ at Pooil Vaaish Limestone Ltd in Ballasalla on June 21.
A health and safety investigation at the site is currently underway.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Mr Harvey’s death will be the subject of an inquest and as such only limited information can be released, however police confirm that there is no criminal investigation into the circumstances of his death and a health and safety investigation is underway.’
