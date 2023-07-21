Coroner of Inquests James Brooks this morning opened the inquests of Alan Connor and Liam Clarke, who both died in this year’s Southern 100.
Mr Connor, a competitor in the races, and Mr Clarke, a marshal, both died in the incident on the evening of Tuesday July 11.
Opening Mr Connor’s inquest, Mr Brooks said the 50-year-old was an engineer by trade, living in Duleek, County Meath, Ireland.
He said Pathologist Dr Ervine Long’s report gave the cause of death as multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma caused in turn by multiple impacts with roadside structures.
Turning to Mr Clarke’s inquest, Mr Brooks confirmed his identity as a gas engineer living in Wigan, aged 66 and originally from Londonderry.
Dr Long’s report gave his cause of death as head, spinal and chest injuries caused by blunt force trauma that was a result of multiple impacts.
Mr Brooks adjourned both inquests to a date yet to be determined and extended his condolences to both Mr Connor’s and Mr Clarke’s families.
Darren Taubitz, representing the Auto-Cycle Union, also extended his condolences to both families.