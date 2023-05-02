This week's Isle of Man Examiner is on sale now.
A victim of historical child sexual abuse says new legislation allowing for harsher sentences for paedophiles is now 'fit for purpose'.
Deborah Gooding claims the top prize at the Guild.
Island firefighter Amber set for Coronation parade.
Seven-year-old Daisy Bulliment had 12 inches cut off hair in aid of charity.
A person and pets were rescued after a fire at a Douglas property.
More repairs are required the 'The Cabbage', the island's troublesome diesel locomotive.
Gambling addict is jailed for nine years after stealing £1million from his wife's elderly grandfather.
Tributes paid to Rushen Heritage Trust chair Doreen Moule who has sadly died.
Isle of Man Athletics team announced for summer's Island Games.