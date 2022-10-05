Inside this week’s Manx Independent

Thursday 6th October 2022 6:00 am
Manx Independent, October 6
(- )

This week’s Manx Independent is on sale now.

It includes news on:

  • A family’s joy as a health body recommends that lung cancer screening is introduced in the island.
  • The Enterprise Minister has said he is open to the idea of a four-day working week being adopted by island businesses.
  • A convicted drug dealer has had his sentence shortened on appeal.
  • The taxi rank in Victoria Street will remain where it is despite the start of road works in the area.
  • A Douglas resident has complained about a lack of communication around the start of fortnightly bin collections in the city this week.
  • KFC has applied to extend its opening hours.
  • There’s a look around the Golden Mill in Castletown after it was part of this month’s heritage open days.
  • Police have upped their patrols of Pulrose after reports of anti-social behaviour.
  • A Peel man has been ordered to do community service after urinating in a stranger’s bed.
  • The Chief Constable’s awards.
  • Preview of the Port Erin Jazz Festival.
  • Look back at last weekend’s charity bandathon at Quids Inn.
  • Sport has news on a Manx success in the Chester and London marathons.
  • FC Isle of Man’s remarkable mid-week comeback win,
  • Report and photos on the Chris Kelly Memorial Rally.

Digital editions can be bought here.

