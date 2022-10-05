Inside this week’s Manx Independent
Thursday 6th October 2022 6:00 am

This week’s Manx Independent is on sale now.
It includes news on:
- A family’s joy as a health body recommends that lung cancer screening is introduced in the island.
- The Enterprise Minister has said he is open to the idea of a four-day working week being adopted by island businesses.
- A convicted drug dealer has had his sentence shortened on appeal.
- The taxi rank in Victoria Street will remain where it is despite the start of road works in the area.
- A Douglas resident has complained about a lack of communication around the start of fortnightly bin collections in the city this week.
- KFC has applied to extend its opening hours.
- There’s a look around the Golden Mill in Castletown after it was part of this month’s heritage open days.
- Police have upped their patrols of Pulrose after reports of anti-social behaviour.
- A Peel man has been ordered to do community service after urinating in a stranger’s bed.
- The Chief Constable’s awards.
- Preview of the Port Erin Jazz Festival.
- Look back at last weekend’s charity bandathon at Quids Inn.
- Sport has news on a Manx success in the Chester and London marathons.
- FC Isle of Man’s remarkable mid-week comeback win,
- Report and photos on the Chris Kelly Memorial Rally.
