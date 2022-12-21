We hear more criticism of the council after it removed four litter bins which were being used for domestic waste.
We also find out what the situation with longtails is.
Also this week:
Lots more photos from Nativity plays.
Nuisance 999 caller Aidan Christopher Bainton this week admitted his offences and was warned be could be sent to jail.
A veterinary practice in the island has now employed two new vets who can now treat exotic pets, including rhinos.
Plumber Stephen Paul Cummane, who punched someone outside Jaks on Douglas Promenade, has been sentenced.
Education Minister Julie Edge says she should ‘never be in the room’ when pay negotiations are taking place with unions.
As costs rocket for many during the Christmas period, reporter Gemma Nettle lists some of the help available in the island for those struggling.
Cannabis cultivator Michael John Kewley has been sentenced after he admitted growing eight plants.
We have compiled a list of when bin and recycling collections will take place over the festive period.
The Department of Infrastructure has proposed improvements to the interior of the Sea Terminal in Douglas.
The government is to replace the role of chief secretary with two new senior civil servant jobs, claiming that there is a ‘lack of formal reporting’ to Council of Ministers. Salaries are undisclosed.
Drink driver David James Roberts, who was more than twice the limit, has been fined and banned from driving for two years.
Bishop Peter Eagles reflects on the year gone by in his annual Christmas message to readers of the Manx Independent.
Spurned Shaun David Bignall, who trashed his ex’s home after she ended their relationship, has pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to damage As a new service for individuals with ME and Long Covid gets underway, Thomase Cleator, a sheep farmer who lives with ME has highlighted the issues faced by children who have the condition.
The Polar Express came to the island’s railway tracks this week. Based on the 2004 Warner Bros film, the steam railway picked up passengers at Douglas station before whisking them to the North Pole. We took lots of photos.
The organisation that gives out grants on behalf of the National Lottery has a new chairman – Stephen Turner.
Keep Manx Christmas traditions alive by joining in with two events taking place on Monday – St Stephen’s Day: Cammag and Hunt the Wren. Details in Island Life, our leisure and pleasure section.
Author Elly Kelly’s first novel – ‘The Nihilist & The Butterfly Catcher’ – will sadly be her last after she died from Covid. We talk to her mother.
The traditional White Boys play was performed in streets across the island on Saturday. We find out more.
Rushen Silver Band held its inaugural Christmas Carol Train on Saturday. We went along.
Audiences are enjoying an exciting journey over the rainbow with this year’s Christmas pantomime. See photos inside.
It appears that Mark Cavendish is on the brink of signing with a new team for the 2023 cycling season. The story is on the back page.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
