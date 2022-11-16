Inside your Manx Independent: Is this the shortest cycling lane in the world?
This week’s Manx Independent leads with coverage of a Safeguarding Board report that followed a case in which a man killed his mother.
It raises a number of issues.
Also on page one, we look at a cycle lane that is just metres long.
Inside:
No churches or church groups have contacted the Department for Enterprise in protest of the TT 2023 changes.
Businessman Jason Gerard Scales has denied being involved in a £13 million fraud relating to the purchase of an airline.
Blind racing car driver Mike ‘Superhuman’ Newman has come to the island to gain extra sponsorship for an event he is running at Jurby Airfield.
The cost of living is continuing to rise, official figures show.
Laxey and Dhoon pupils are to appear on BBC Children in Need on Friday night.
Political members of the Department of Health and Social Care have challenged claims made by the former health minister that ‘bullying’ has been happening in the department.
The meat plant saga was discussed in Tynwald.
Health bosses have spoken out after staff at pharmacies have been abused by members of the public.
Offender Dean Anthony Whitehead spat on a police officer but told a court it was because he had a mouthful of blood due to a tooth being knocked out.
Paul Anthony Knighton, who fell asleep in a cafe after a Hop tu Naa party, has been punished by a court.
A seven-year-old was treated at Noble’s Hospital for a needle puncture injury they found a bag of used hypodermic needles that had been discarded in the grounds of a primary school.
Creamery boss Findlay Macleod says huge increases in costs for farmers is the driving force behind a third milk price increase in 12 months.
One-hundred-year-old Burma veteran James Fenton went to London at the weekend for the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.
In our Green Life section, Tynwald has unanimously backed a report demanding increased maintenance on footpaths in the island.
The island’s first ever community fridge has been installed in the island to help eliminate food waste.
Retired air tightness technician Trevor Clark gives his advice on heating your home effectively using barriers.
Travis George Stanley has been sentenced after being caught driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Students across the island raised a total of £38,000 towards Hospice’s ‘Big Splash’ campaign.
Twenty-year-old drug dealer Ethan Martin Reginald Slade is described by his own lawyer as a silly young lad.
In our Island Life section, the Parker and Snell Company is bringing a popular murder mystery play to life at the Gaiety Theatre.
An alternative pantomime called Beauty and the Yeast.
More than 1,500 visitors headed to Peel at the weekend for an artisan Christmas fair. We join them.
In sport, Orran Smith, probably the island’s grittiest athlete, is to tackle a mountain race regarded as the hardest in the UK and beyond.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sports in total.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
