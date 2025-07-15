Education Minister Daphne Caine has confirmed her department is set to submit a planning application for the classrooms during the summer.
Mrs Caine said: ‘I thank the honourable member for her question, which gives me an opportunity to confirm that the department anticipates the remaining part of the former postgraduate medical centre building will be demolished and the site cleared.
‘During this summer break, the department will be seeking all relevant permissions for a two-classroom modular building to be constructed on the site to provide additional capacity for the school.
‘This has been identified as the most appropriate solution to deliver good teaching and support spaces which are compliant with the current building regulations and to for a good energy efficiency standard.
‘I'm assured that this will meet the current capacity needs.’
Mrs Caine was also asked if consideration had been given to maintain the current building and refurbish it.
The minister said: ‘A review was conducted by the Department of Infrastructure's project management unit, in conjunction with Treasury, on the feasibility of refurbishing and adapting the existing building or constructing a new building, in terms of providing the best outcome for the capital spend required by the school the proposed two classroom.
‘I should make it clear, is a modular construction building, but it will be a permanent addition to the school. At no point have mobile classrooms being proposed as a suitable option for this scheme.’