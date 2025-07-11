Pupils at Bunscoill Rhumsaa are benefiting from a huge cash donation that’s funding free fruit and vegetables for every school day.
The Ramsey primary school has received 1,153kg of fruit and veg, including 405kg of apples, 212kg of bananas and 103kg of clementines and satsumas so far this academic year.
The £10,000 donation forms part of the Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools scheme, which has been developed in partnership with the British Nutrition Foundation.
The scheme provides funding for pupils to receive at least one piece of fruit or veg a day.
In the UK, only 12% of children aged between 11 and 18 are currently meeting the five-a-day recommendation and Tesco expects to see their overall fruit and veg intake of children taking part in the scheme to increase by 23%.
Head of school at Bunscoill Rhumsaa, Kathryn Oates, said: ‘This generous donation has had such a positive impact on our pupils.
‘Having regular access to fresh fruit and vegetables not only supports their physical health but also helps them stay focused and ready to learn. We’re incredibly grateful to Tesco and the British Nutrition Foundation for making this possible - it’s an investment in our children’s futures.’
Ken Murphy, Tesco group chief executive, said: ‘Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools will make a real difference by providing something that young people look forward to receiving every day, and we hope it will be another little nudge to get them eating healthy food.
‘We want to help them try something new, learn about food and how to prepare and cook it.’
Elaine Hindal, chief executive of the British Nutrition Foundation, said: ‘We welcome this significant investment from Tesco to help improve the diets of our young people.
‘Beyond the funding, we’re excited to strengthen the support with educational resources that will help teachers inspire pupils and foster an ambition to develop healthy habits for these pupils to take through life.’