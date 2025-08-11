Racing fans travelling to the Isle of Man for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT are being reminded to ensure they have adequate travel insurance before setting off.
Manx Care, the body responsible for providing healthcare on the island, says the advice applies to all visitors, as even those covered under the reciprocal healthcare agreement between the Isle of Man and the UK are not protected in all circumstances.
The reciprocal healthcare agreement is a deal which covers most, but not all, costs for health and care support during a visit for residents living in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
However, visitors from outside the UK are generally not covered by such an agreement. They are entitled only to urgent and emergency services free of charge, in line with NHS (Overseas Visitors) Regulations 2011. Other services, such as hospital admission after emergency department treatment, medicines and diagnostic tests, must be paid for, with limited exceptions such as treatment for infectious diseases.
Overseas visitors admitted to hospital will be expected to provide insurance details or pay their medical bills before discharge.
Oliver Radford, Manx Care’s interim executive director of partnerships, performance and improvement, said: ‘Anyone who needs immediate or urgent treatment will get it – insurance queries will never delay or prevent immediately necessary or urgent treatment being given.
‘We encourage all visitors, including those from the UK, to have an appropriate level of travel insurance in place when visiting the Isle of Man as the reciprocal healthcare agreement does not cover all eventualities – and could become extremely costly should healthcare be required.
‘Furthermore, please ensure that you pack enough of your prescription medication and any other forms of medicine, tablets or equipment that you may require during your visit – we want you to enjoy the events safely and worry-free.’
Manx Care’s signposting guide outlines available health and care options for visitors, directing them to the most appropriate service. It is available in several languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Polish, via www.manxcare.im or www.gov.im/signposting.
Services listed include the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital, the Manx Emergency Doctor Service, the minor injuries and illnesses unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, GP services, mental health support, community pharmacies, and emergency dental or optical care.
UK residents staying more than 24 hours but less than three months can register as temporary residents with an island GP. Visitors from outside the UK may register as private patients and will need to pay for consultations, treatment or prescriptions at the time of the visit.
Manx Care’s Overseas Visitor Team supports overseas patients admitted to Noble’s Hospital or referred for outpatient services after emergency treatment. The team can liaise with insurers to help initiate and manage claims and offer general support during a patient’s stay. They can be contacted at [email protected].
The reciprocal healthcare agreement is limited to visits of less than six months and does not always cover medical repatriation to the UK.