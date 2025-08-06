A police investigation is underway following a crash involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) outside Noble’s Hospital in Douglas on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at around 9am near the roundabout at the hospital’s main entrance.
The HGV appears to have rolled onto a grass bank, prompting the immediate closure of the Noble’s Approach Road by police.
In an initial update, it advised the public that access to the hospital would be via the Accident and Emergency (A&E) entrance.
Around half an hour later, Manx Care confirmed the main entrance would remain shut for the rest of the day.
Patients and visitors were told they could still reach the hospital site using South Drive, Ballaoates Road and the main drive. Access to the car park remained unaffected.
Bus Vannin also advised passengers that services would be unable to stop at the main Noble’s Hospital shelter due to the road closure.
Instead, passengers were directed to board at the stop at the top of South Drive.
Manx Care confirmed that one patient was being treated in Noble’s Hospital as a result of the incident and was in a stable condition.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘At this time, police are investigating an incident involving a HGV, during which the driver received medical care.
‘The investigation remains ongoing, and we would like to thank the public for their patience during this busy period.’
Emergency services and hospital staff were praised for their quick response in managing the situation, and ensuring patients and visitors could still access essential healthcare services throughout the day.
Despite an earlier warning that the entrance to the hospital would be shut for most of the day as a result of the incident, the area was reopened to traffic just after 1pm.