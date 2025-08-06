In a statement earlier this morning (9.03am) police confirmed that following a crash, the Noble’s Approach Road is closed, and access to the hospital is now only available via the Accident & Emergency (A&E) entrance.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision, which occurred near the hospital’s main entrance.
But in an update at 9.40am, Manx Care say the entrance will be shut for the rest of the day.
Manx Care has issued an important notice, confirming that patients and visitors can still reach the hospital site via South Drive, Ballaoates Road and the main drive.
The main car park remains open and accessible.
Police added that access for vehicles and pedestrians is still possible via alternative routes, and the hospital remains operational.
