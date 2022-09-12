Investigation into school bus incident
Monday 12th September 2022 5:43 pm
The smashed window PHOTO 3FM ()
It has been reported that primary school pupils were driven home after a school bus was hit by a car.
A photo was sent to radio station 3FM of a bus with a window smashed on Wednesday, September 7.
The bus was in Colby when the incident happened.
The government has now begun an investigation.
The government says that a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction was understood to have been involved, and police have been informed.
A government spokesman said: ‘Bus Vannin apologises for any distress caused and wishes to assure those affected that it is in the process of establishing what happened.’