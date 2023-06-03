An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire this morning.
At 11.15am, crews from Douglas and Castletown and Malew fire stations responded to reports of a structure fire at a property in St Marks.
On arrival, it was quickly confirmed all persons were safely out of the property. A breathing apparatus team entered the property and extinguished a well-established fire in one of the bedrooms using a high pressure hosereel.
The fire service said: 'The internal doors of the property were closed which assisted with containing fire damage to one room and minimised smoke damage throughout the rest of the property.
'Crews remained in attendance for approximately 90 minutes.
'An investigation is underway to determine the cause.'