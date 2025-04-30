Tributes have been pouring in following the death of former Isle of Man Chief Fire Officer Godfrey Cain, a widely respected figure in the island’s emergency services community.
Mr Cain, who passed away this week, began his firefighting career in 1968 with Oldham County Borough Fire Brigade before returning to the Isle of Man to join what was then the Isle of Man Fire Service.
His dedication and leadership saw him rise through the ranks, eventually becoming Chief Fire Officer in 1993 — a role he held with distinction until his retirement in 2000.
Announcing his passing, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said Mr Cain’s influence was still felt today, particularly through the introduction of improved vehicle designs, modern equipment and updated technology during his time at the helm.
A spokesperson for the service said: ‘Godfrey built an exceptional career within the Fire & Rescue Service.
‘Even in retirement, he remained a passionate supporter, maintaining a keen interest in the UK fire sector and staying closely connected with colleagues and the profession he cared so deeply about.
‘On behalf of the Fire & Rescue Service family, past and present — rest in peace, Chief. You will be greatly missed.’
Mr Cain is remembered by many former colleagues not only as a forward-thinking leader but as someone who brought warmth, integrity and professionalism to the service throughout his decades of commitment.
The Fire and Rescue Service said funeral arrangements would be shared once confirmed, and extended their thoughts to Mr Cain’s family at this difficult time.
Many members of the public have expressed disappointment and recalled memories of Mr Cain.
One said: ‘ So very sad to hear, Godfrey was a lovely man and my condolences go out to his family and friends’.
Another added: ‘One of the best you could meet, rest easy Mr Cain!’