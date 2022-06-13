Investigations into serious incidents at this year’s TT races

The TT’s race organisers say that there will be a ‘comprehenisve investigative process’ into the serious incidents that occurred during this year’s races.

Five competitors died this year, the most for many years.

ACU Events Ltd says the investigations will ‘systematically analyse every aspect of these incidents using established root cause methodology’.

What it calls a ‘multi-professional team’ will review the events that occurred and recommendations on the way the event will be delivered in the future will be made.

TT Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson said: ’After every incident we work tirelessly to understand the circumstances, establish key learning and implement changes as soon as possible. Any fatality during an event is a tragedy.