Raidio Failte, the UK’s only Irish language radio station, visited the Isle of Man last week in an attempt to strengthen links between the Celtic language nations.
Based in Belfast, the radio station is undergoing a year-long project to link Ireland, Scotland, the Isle of Man and Rathlin Island through the linguistic and cultural aspects which connect the four separate areas.
The trip included a cultural tour of the island, a traditional Manx music session at the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary, the broadcasting of a live radio show from Culture Vannin in St John’s and a visit to Manx Radio.
Cillian Breatnach, the manager of Raidio Failte and the organiser of the 12-month venture, said: ‘We were charmed by the incredibly warm “failt erriu” we received from everyone we met within the Manx language and cultural community. Relationships established during our visit to Scotland earlier this year has already led to discussions about future projects and we are sure that this trip to the Isle of Man will be just as beneficial.’
At the end of this project, Raidio Failte aims to produce a series of podcasts and radio programmes that will look to celebrate and promote the similarity between the four regions.
This will provide the platform for a plethora of combined Gaelic radio programming in the three languages of Irish Gaeilge, Scottish Gaidhlig and Manx Gaelg.
The Manx language development officer at Culture Vannin, Ruth Keggin Gell, said: ‘The aim for the team at Raidio Failte was to meet with groups and individuals in the Manx Gaelic speaking community and to discover more about our history and cultural heritage.
Culture Vannin was delighted to help to facilitate this and to play an active role in the trip. There is great international interest in our language, and it’s lovely to see a project like this which brings the Isle of Man to wider attention.’