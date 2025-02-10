A 2000-year-old bronze spoon has been discovered on private land on the west coast of the Isle of Man.
The bronze spoon, dating back to the Iron Age and believed to have been used for ‘telling the future’, was found by metal detectorist Rob Middleton on land owned by farmer David Anderson.
Similar artefacts have been found in Britain, Ireland and France, but this is only the 28th example discovered worldwide and the first from the Isle of Man.
Allison Fox, curator for archaeology for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Dating to around 400-100 BC, this bronze spoon is one of the most intriguing objects ever discovered in the island.
‘Iron Age finds are relatively scarce, with bronze spoons dating to this period rare, making this find all the more remarkable.’
The Iron Age in the Isle of Man lasted from roughly 500 BC to 500 AD.
During this time, people lived in small communities throughout the island, often in huts of timber or stone called roundhouses.
It is the period when fortifications on the summits of South Barrule and Cronk Sumark were in use, as well as smaller walled enclosures around the coast such as at Cronk ny Merriu and Close ny Chollagh.
‘Although it sounds rather plain because we call it a spoon, it really is an unusual find illustrating potential prehistoric ritual activity taking place in the Isle of Man’, Alisson added.
‘The spoon has a broad, strawberry-shaped bowl and a circular handle with spiral designs.
‘The bowl has two very lightly engraved lines forming a cross, with the lines meeting towards the deepest part of the spoon.
‘Although the exact function of the spoon is unknown, the leading theory is that it was used in divination rituals as our ancestors sought to predict the future.’
‘The spoons are usually found in pairs, and it has been suggested that liquid of some form would have been poured into the spoon which has the cross, and whatever quarter it landed in would tell something about the future.
‘The details of such ceremonies have been lost in the midst of time.
‘We are hugely grateful to both Rob and David for donating this very special find. Both have given other artefacts over the years to the Manx National Collections, and all are now available for further research.
‘Donations such as this really help us explore what our ancestors were up to, and this find in particular puts the Isle of Man firmly on the map of Iron Age ritual’.
The spoon has been donated to the Manx National Collections, cared for by Manx National Heritage at the Manx Museum.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘We extend sincere thanks both to the finder and the landowner for their help and generosity with this latest discovery.
‘Thanks also go to Dr Toby Driver from the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments of Wales for sharing his research into these fascinating artefacts.’
The Patrick-Middleton spoon will go on display at the House of Manannan from this Friday, February 14.