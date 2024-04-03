Isidro Genaza, a customer services operative at the Strand Shopping Centre, topped the polls in the Douglas City Council’s annual customer services awards.
Mr Genaza is a familiar figure at the centre having worked at the venue for the past 15 years.
After being announced as the 2024 champion, he said: ‘It really is my pleasure to be working in my role.
‘I love to be part of a great team who do whatever it takes to make our customers feel happy and know they will all be welcomed back again and again.’
He received the Customer Service Trophy and a £200 voucher to use in a city centre business of his choice, as well as VIP access for the Tower Insurance Tower of Refuge Walk later this year.
More than 5,000 votes were registered on Facebook for the nine finalists in the awards.
The initiative, run by Douglas City Centre Management, invited members of the public to vote for the person they believe consistently delivers outstanding customer service in the capital.
All nine nominated finalists were invited to an awards ceremony at the Council Chamber in City Hall last week during which they each received a certificate recognising their achievement before Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare announced the top three.
Third place went to student Gracie Kitchin of Gourmet Shakes who said: ‘For me, customer service is about accommodating each and every person that walks through the door.
‘You never know what someone is going through, therefore being kind and going that extra mile can have a big impact on someone’s day.’
Another acclaimed finalist was Maxine Saboor-Perry from M&S who was named runner-up.
‘Making customers feel special is what I try to do and, if you can make them smile, that’s a bonus,’ she added.
Gracie and Maxine received £25 and £100 vouchers respectively.
Douglas city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘I would like to add my congratulations to all nine finalists, staff who go above and beyond in their work each and every day and are all fantastic ambassadors for Douglas.
‘It is very important to recognise those who provide outstanding customer service and clearly the public agrees as there were so many heart-warming comments.
‘This was the eighth successive year we have run the awards and the fact the Facebook voting post reached a record number of people (more than 55,000), as well as the highest number of votes ever recorded in that time, shows this is not only a campaign which is extremely popular but also celebrates the amazing talent we have among Douglas businesses.’