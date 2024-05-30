Standard Bank colleagues in the island joined forces to celebrate Africa Day at the weekend.
As part of the festivities, a lively braai themed lunch (barbecue) was hosted at its Douglas headquarters.
This year, the bank also donated a selection of pre-loved books that have an African author or theme to their pages to 27 primary schools in the island.
Catherine Harrop, employee brand specialist at Standard Bank Offshore, attended an assembly at Scoill yn Jubilee to deliver the books and share why the bank, and wider world, celebrate Africa Day.
She said: ‘It was lovely to speak to the children and be able to share a small piece of our businesses’ rich African history.
‘Our island is so diverse and being able to create this small initiative that promotes that to the next generation is great to do.’
Lee Francis, chief executive for Standard Bank Isle of Man added: ‘Witnessing our colleagues in the island come together to celebrate Africa Day, embracing the vibrant tapestry of our heritage and purpose, fills me with immense pride.’