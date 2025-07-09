A drink-driver who knocked a motorcyclist off his bike has been fined £1,350 and given a two-year ban.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were called to Tesco on June 1, at around 9.49am.
Koistinen, 53, was exiting the car park in a Volkswagen Touran, turning right, but hit a biker, causing him to fall off.
The defendant failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
Once at police headquarters, a further test produced a reading of 51, above the legal limit of 35.
Mr Kane added that the biker had been a visitor from the EU, and though he was said to have suffered a broken collar bone, no medical evidence of the injury had been provided.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that Koistinen had been drinking the night before, until around 1am, and had been tired, but had not realised he would be over the limit still.
Mr Peterson asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea, and said that he had been made redundant, but was being paid redundancy money, so he could pay any financial penalty within seven days.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Koistinen, who lives at Castlemona Avenue in Douglas: ‘To still be that much over the limit, you must have been drinking a significant quantity of alcohol.
‘You must have known how much you’d drunk, and drinking until 1am was likely to render you over the limit.
‘It is a salutary reminder that alcohol takes time to come out of your system.’