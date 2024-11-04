Bus Vannin has paid its drivers more than £760,000 in overtime in the past 12 months.
Figures were released in a written reply by Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall to a Tynwald question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
Depending on their contract, some drivers are paid overtime at a premium rate. Casual staff are paid the same rate for all hours.
Between October 2023 and September this year more than £905,660 was paid in overtime to all grades of staff at the government-run bus operator.
Of this figure, £736,736 was paid to drivers, including £228,398 paid at the premium rate.
A further £29,578 in overtime was paid to minibus drivers, of which only £2,896 was paid at the premium rate.
Non-driving staff, which includes managers, directors and administrators, received £139,349 in overtime, with £7,960 of that paid at the premium rate.
Bus Vannin had denied that the cancellation of multiple services seen since the beginning of September is due to contract issues and overtime rates and is instead blaming a shortage of drivers.
Infrastructure Minister admitted last month that he doesn’t know how long the disruption could continue.
At that time he said the full service requires a total of 92 drivers but there were 10 vacancies for full-time drivers and in one week eight were off work due to illness.
Replying to a separate Tynwald question on driver staff levels from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover, Mr Crookall said: ‘The number of drivers has fallen below the ideal full time equivalent level.
‘As the role of bus driver has a very short notice period, internal departmental processes were unable to react quickly enough to secure a timely recruitment process.’