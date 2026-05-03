The funding will support the development of an accessible area and greenhouse within the estate’s heritage fruit and vegetable garden, in partnership with the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Milntown’s team of around 25 volunteers currently grow produce at the site which is then donated to community projects.
Some of the produce is also used by chefs in the estate’s restaurant. The group has previously won awards at local fairs for its harvest.
The new funding will be used to install a greenhouse, allowing volunteers to work together in one space, as well as raised beds to improve access for those with physical difficulties. All-ability pathways will also be created to ensure the garden can be used by as many people as possible.
Adam Quayle, general manager of the Milntown Trust, said the grant would be ‘transformative’.
He said: ‘It will allow us to create an inclusive and accessible garden space where all members of the community can come together, learn and contribute.’
Manx Lottery Trust chairman David Christian said the organisation was proud to support the project.
He added: ‘This funding will help create a welcoming space that benefits people of all abilities, ensuring the island’s heritage and green initiatives thrive for generations to come.’
The project is also expected to encourage greater engagement with nature, food growing and healthy eating, while supporting wider community and conservation efforts across the island.
Work is expected to begin in due course, with the improvements aimed at enhancing opportunities for education, volunteering and community involvement at the historic estate.