The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) will reopen ahead of the TT period, helping local people access care closer to home. Some services will operate from temporary buildings on the site while estates work continues.
The MIU is due to reopen on May 21 from the main RDCH site. During TT and racing periods, the service is expected to run seven days a week.
X-ray and ultrasound services will also resume on the same date, along with the DEXA bone density service, with additional sessions planned.
The update follows planning approval for structural work on the roof to address pest control and water leaks.
A number of services have continued at RDCH, including dermatology, phlebotomy (blood tests) and a reduced outpatient service.
Other services such as wound management, renal care, rehabilitation and reablement will continue through temporary or alternative arrangements while work continues.
Plans to return dental services to the north are progressing, with a further update expected in due course.
Some services have remained at RDCH’s refurbished Martin Ward, while others were moved to Noble’s Hospital during the works.
The structural work includes significant roof repairs, removal of redundant chimney stacks and sealing gaps to prevent birds, vermin or water entering the building.
Manx Care is also planning to attend a public drop-in session to provide updates and answer questions.