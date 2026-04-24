Ramsey Town Band has secured a significant boost for its youth programme after receiving a £10,370 grant from the Manx Lottery Trust to invest in new instruments and equipment for young musicians.
The funding will enable the band to replace a number of ageing student-level instruments that are no longer fit for purpose, while also expanding its inventory to support new and developing players.
The purchase will include a range of junior instruments suited to both beginner and intermediate levels, ensuring young people have access to reliable, high-quality equipment as they learn.
In addition to instruments, the grant will fund modern, lightweight cases to replace older, heavier versions. This change is expected to make it easier for younger members to transport their instruments, improving comfort and accessibility.
Salvatore Ruffino of Ramsey Town Band welcomed the funding, describing it as a major step forward for the organisation.
He said the grant would help the band provide better resources for its younger members and ensure new players can begin their musical journey with the right tools.
‘This is a huge boost not only for the band but for the wider community. It allows us to continue growing and inspiring the next generation of musicians.’
The award was made through the Trust’s Community Awards Programme, which supports projects aimed at improving quality of life, creating opportunities and strengthening community connections across the Isle of Man.
Chairman David Christian said:
‘Ramsey Town Band is doing fantastic work to bring music into the lives of young people and we’re pleased to support this project. We wish the band all the best as they continue to develop and inspire musical talent in the north of the island.’
The programme offers grants of up to £50,000 to charities and not-for-profit organisations across a range of sectors, including culture, education and youth development.