The 20th Island Games are now well underway, following the official opening in Orkney by the Princess Royal, Princess Anne
Saturday evening’s opening ceremony was held in sweltering temperatures in the Orkadian capital.
Nearly 2,000 competitors from 24 islands have gathered on the Scottish archipelago for the latest edition of the biennial jamboree of sport.
It is the first time the group of 70 islands 10 miles north of the Scottish mainland have hosted the event.
After entertainment from local schoolchildren and Orkney band Stereo Lobster, daytime TV royalty Lorraine Kelly co-hosted the main ceremony with BBC Radio Orkney’s Stuart Bain.
Organising committee chair Gordon Deans said: ‘Orkney athletes have proudly competed in every games, and for many of those years, we've dreamed of hosting this remarkable celebration of island spirit, friendship and sporting excellence.
‘It's an immense honour and a source of great pride for our community to host these games, especially as we mark the 40th anniversary of the first games.
‘We are thrilled to be sharing our islands with you, and hope you will feel the genuine embrace of Orkadian friendship throughout your stay, the sight of athletes from 24 member islands, a dazzling sea of colour and camaraderie is nothing short of inspiring.’
After the speeches, the gathered athletes then paraded from Bignold Park through the town to St Magnus, the Manx contingent of 179 being led by flag bearer Laura Kinley who is appearing at her seventh Island Games having made her debut in 2011 in the Isle of Wight.
As part of the ceremony, the island’s youngest team member, gymnast Phoebe Christian, took part in the traditional water ceremony. This sees each island deposit some water from the home island to mix with all the other nations.
As she declared the Games open, Princes Anne added: ‘Not everybody will win a medal, but I do hope that all of you will enjoy being part of this experience in the Island Games.’