The Isle of Man’s badminton team clinched a medal at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Thursday.
Jess Li and Matt Nicholson teamed up in the mixed doubles competition and went all the way to the semi-finals, beating pairs from the Shetland Islands, Minorca, Greenland and the number one seeds from the host nation along the way.
In the semi-finals they went up against a strong pairing from the Faroe Islands who prevailed 13-21, 12-21 to book their place in the final.
This meant that Li and Nicholson took home the bronze medal as the joint third-placed pair.
Elsewhere in the competition, Neil Harding and Philippa Li lost out in their first round match close in two games against an Orkney pair, while Alex Buck and Mia Kirk lost a title contest to a Menorcan pair in the second round, only missing out 20-22 in the third game.
Tobey Cheng and Kim Clague got through to the last-16 stage of the tournament until they narrowly lost out in three games to opponents from the Faroe Islands.
The Isle of Man is guaranteed two further medals on the last day of action on Friday, with Jess Li playing in the women’s singles final at 11am before she teams up with Clague to compete for gold in the women’s doubles final at 1pm.