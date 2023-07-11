After a gold medal on Sunday, there was more shooting success for Isle of Man shooters at the NatWest Island Games in Guernsey on Monday.
Competing in the men’s individual sport trap were father and son won Marty and Jack Kneen who - along with two others - couldn’t be separated during the regulation shoot all on 81.
Therefore, the Manx duo did battle in a four-way shoot-off to decide the final medal position and it was Kneen Sr who came out on top clinch bronze.
Fellow Isle of Man competitor Will Rand finished 14th with a score of 64.