Island in top 25 countries for broadband
The Isle of Man has moved into the top 25 countries in the world, in terms of broadband speed.
The island is placed 22nd in the list, having jumped 20 places from 42nd in 2021.
The island remains ahead of both the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
This comes from Manx Telecom nearly doubling broadband speeds across the island over the last 12 months.
Digital Isle of Man has predicted that the rollout of ‘ultrafast fibre’ broadband in Manx homes, through the ‘National Broadband Plan’ will reach 99% by 2024.
Minister for Enterprise, Lawrie Hooper MHK said: ‘The island has invested in becoming increasingly equipped to support growth across existing business sectors, as well as cementing the Isle of Man’s forward-looking approach to actively investing in and attracting digital related industries.
‘Alongside this, ensuring all residents can engage in a modern and well-connected society is an important element of the island’s offering to individuals as we work towards building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for all.
‘Currently 75% of all premises have access to fibre broadband, meaning that the Island is well on its way to meeting this ambitious target.’
This move, which over the last 12 months has increased broadband speeds from 52.10 mps to 91.97 mps, has put the island in the top 10% of 220 countries assessed in the rankings by cable.com
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, said: ‘Ensuring that the Isle of Man has world-class digital connectivity and the government has the best possible platform for delivering digital services is a key priority for us.’
Garry Lamb, chief executive for Manx Telecom, said: ‘Manx Telecom is delighted to see this marked improvement in the Isle of Man’s table position following our extensive, continuing investment in fibre infrastructure.’
