The police say the Isle of Man remains one of the safest places in which to live in the British Isles.
It says this year has seen:
- Largest ever seizures of controlled drugs.
- A 2% decrease in road traffic collisions
- A 12% decrease of public order offences
- A 4% decrease of sexual offences
- A 14% decrease of offensive weapons
Former Chief Constable Gary Roberts QPM said: ’It was a privilege to be able to complete my final annual report just before I retired. The performance of the constabulary was remarkable in many ways, notably in terms of the way that major inroads were made into combating the organised criminal groups that seek to bring drugs into the island.
'I know that my successor, Russ Foster, will do all that he can to continue this work. All of this said, the success of the Constabulary during the year was based on the continuing hard work and dedication of police officers, special constabulary and support staff whose efforts were admirable.’
The report, the last to be produced by Chief Constable Gary Roberts QPM, has been added to the Tynwald Register of Business and will be discussed at the July sitting of Tynwald.