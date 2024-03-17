A bout of Royal fever is set to sweep the Isle of Man this week as Douglas prepares to welcome the Queen.
It’s been more than 10 years since Camilla last visited the island.
Back in April 2012, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, undertook a whistle-stop tour of the Isle of Man as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
And the Royal visit was met with much fervor and enthusiasm from residents and schoolchildren on the island, many of whom lined the streets to get the chance to meet the couple.
The first location to visit on their itinerary was the National Sports Centre in Douglas where Prince Charles was given the honour of starting a four-lap outdoor race for members of the 'Team Royal London 360 Isle of Man Cycling Club'.
Standing among crowds of Manx flag-waving schoolchildren from Manor Park School, His Royal Highness fired the starting gun on the race, much to the delight of eyewitnesses.
Once the competitors crossed the finish line, the Royal couple took time to meet local residents, including World Champion cyclist Peter Kennaugh and scratch race World Champion Ben Swift.
Their next stop was Peel where clusters of onlookers gathered in a bid to catch a glimpse of the Royal couple. Residents took to the streets of the sunset city, many proudly waving red flags emblazoned with the iconic three legs of Man.
At the House of Manannan, a museum which guides visitors through the island's rich Celtic, Viking, and Maritime past, the couple got the chance to speak to some of the island’s local food producers, including the Apple Orphanage Co, Green Mann Spring, Ellerslie Rapeseed Oil, Isle of Man Creamery, Laxey Glen Flour Mills, and Ramsey Bakery.
They viewed first-hand a stunning selection of produce and even got to try a few samples. Also at the reception were some of the island’s young farmers along with representatives from the local Prince's Trust, the Manx Wildlife Trust, and the Manx Osteoporosis Society.
The now King Charles was and still is the patron of the Wildlife Trusts while Queen Camilla is the President of the Osteoporosis Society.
Staying in Peel, the Royal couple and their staff then moved to the quayside where they met the crew of 'Vital Spark', a replica Viking longship that was set to take part in the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant in June of that year.
They also greeted local fishermen before visiting the Isle of Man Food Park, which was set to be relaunched upon the completion of a significant regeneration project at the site.
There, they toured a sustainable scallop processing facility before unveiling a plaque to mark the start of the redevelopment.
Their final stop on the tour of the Isle of Man led them to Peel Lifeboat Station to meet Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers, coastguard staff, and volunteers as well as members of the emergency services.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office said of the visit: ‘Despite the Island's inclement weather on the day, the visit still brought out, in force, the Royal fans and schoolchildren who thoroughly enjoyed seeing the Royal couple in such a momentous year for the British Royal Family.
‘The Island looks forward to the next time it's greeted with such prestigious guests. The Post Office would later launch a special ‘commemorative cover’ featuring a selection of photographs from the visit as a commemorative keepsake.
Her Majesty Queen Camilla married the then Prince Charles in 2005. Charles became King and inherited the title of Lord of Mann following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.
Last November, the King sent a personal message to nominees and attendees at Media Isle of Man’s 2023 Awards for Excellence held at the Villa Marina in Douglas. Part of the event was dedicated to celebrating the work of the RNLI ahead of its 200th anniversary this year.
In his message, the King said: ‘My admiration is unbounded for those who engage in life upon the seas, not least the dedicated volunteers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, which was founded in the Isle of Man 200 years ago.’
The King recently announced he’d be stepping back from public-facing duties after revealing he’d been diagnosed with cancer.
Speaking ahead of the Queen’s visit this week, Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, J.P, said: ‘It is with enormous pride that we look forward to welcoming Her Majesty to Douglas.
‘This will be a historic moment and one that all those who attend will remember for a long time.
‘We know local residents will share our delight that Queen Camilla is visiting our city and further details will be confirmed over the next few days to allow residents and other well-wishers to gather and welcome Her Majesty.’
During her visit, Queen Camilla will preside over a ceremony at Douglas City Hall before being hosted in the Mayor’s Parlour, after which she will unveil a commemorative plaque to mark her visit before meeting well-wishers outside.
She will then be escorted to Government House where she will be introduced to a number of representatives from local charities and community groups.
Council Leader Claire Wells added: ‘We are honoured and thrilled that Queen Camilla is able to join us to celebrate Douglas and mark its elevation to city status.
‘Everyone who lives and works here will be incredibly proud to officially receive this recognition and I am sure there will be a throng of crowds to greet Her Majesty when she arrives at City Hall.’