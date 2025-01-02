Douglas railway station saw in 2025 in style with a noisy event guaranteed to blow away any cobwebs from New Year’s Eve revelries.
The steam railway joined heritage lines across the British Isles for a ‘Whistle Up’ when locomotive whistles and horns were sounded at noon.
This year marks 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway, with the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.
It was the first public railway to use steam locomotives and a development that went on to change the world forever.
On September 27 1825, George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton, carrying hundreds of passengers to great fanfare.
The anniversary celebrations will be marked a whole series of events up and down the UK.
Railway 200 kicked off with the Whistle Up on January 1.
Around 100 people gathered at Douglas station for the event.
Two engines - Maitland and Caledonia - were in steam for the occasion, and the workshops and running shed were open to the public from 10.30am until 1.30pm.
Visitors could view winter works taking place and see progress being made on the cosmetic restoration of locomotive no.9 Douglas, a project led by the Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters’ Association.