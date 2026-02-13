St Peter’s Church has submitted a planning application to build a new kitchen, construct new stairs and gallery and provide a lift to improve accessibility.
St Peter's is a parish church that serves its local community with religious services and smaller group activities, as well as events for its active congregation and the wider community.
The current church building, consecrated in 1833, stands on a site of a previous church, known as St. Catherine’s and contains a number of ancient Celtic crosses.
In the design statement, the applicant says: ‘Following a thorough assessment of St Peter's current layout and functionality, this proposal includes the addition of a new kitchen, conversion of existing spaces, installation of a lift for improved accessibility, and construction of a new gallery and staircase.
‘These updates are essential to support the church's evolving needs, such as the ability to economically host smaller group activities, while ensuring compliance with modern accessibility standards.
‘Our design respects the architectural and historical integrity of the church.’
Once the new kitchen is installed, the existing kitchen space would be repurposed as a vestry. A new gallery and staircase will be introduced, supported by an independent steel structure.
The church says the lift installation will provide much-needed accessibility improvements, enabling inclusive use of the church’s spaces.
All the work will be done in a phased approach to minimise disruption.
In the conclusion, the applicant says: ‘The proposed works at St Peter’s Church aim to enhance the usability and accessibility of this historic building while safeguarding its heritage.
‘Through careful planning and adherence to conservation principles, the design maintains the church's architectural identity and historic value.
‘This approach ensures that St Peter's Church remains a functional and welcoming space for the community, respectful of its past while adaptable to present and future needs.’
