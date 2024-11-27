The Isle of Man has bid a heartfelt farewell to Clifford ‘Cliffie’ Costain, a much-loved figure in the Foxdale community and beyond.
Clifford, known affectionally as Cliffie, died peacefully at his home on Friday, November 15 surrounded by his family.
His funeral took place on Friday, November 22, at Marown Parish Church, followed by a private family cremation and a wake at the Baltic Inn, Foxdale, where his life was celebrated by many who cherished him.
Cliffie, known for his warm personality, tireless work ethic, and dedication to his community, left an indelible mark on all who knew him.
A prominent figure at AV Craine and Sons Limited, he joined the company in the early 1970s, beginning a career that spanned decades.
His loyalty and mechanical expertise were central to the company’s growth.
David Craine, former owner of AV Craine, remembered Cliffie not only as a trusted colleague but also as a lifelong friend.
He said: ‘From playing darts and stock car racing to working side by side, Clifford’s influence extended far beyond the workplace’.
Current managing director, Derek Clarkson, added that he ‘deeply respects the legacy Clifford and others have built over the years’, making AV Craine the company it is today.
Well-known island firm JCK Limited also shared their condolences as family friends, adding that they’re ‘sad to be saying a final goodbye to a good friend, neighbour and work colleague’.
JCK played a major role in Cliffie’s funeral last Friday, which was a poignant tribute to his life.
Carried on an immaculate JCK lorry, he was taken on a carefully chosen route through Peel, the Round Table, and Foxdale, passing places close to his heart before reaching Marown Church.
Dozens lined the streets to pay their respects, including the team from AV Craine who gathered at the Round Table, as sunshine broke through despite the risk of disruptions caused by Storm Bert.
The family thanked those who made the day a special one, adding that ‘what was destined to be a very hard, sad day for many, ended up being a beautiful celebration of our much loved Brother, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Husband and Friend’.
‘Sadness gave way to pure pride as we celebrated a life so deeply cherished’.
Family and friends gathered at the Baltic Inn after the funeral service, which was described as a testament to the love and respect Cliffie inspired.