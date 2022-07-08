Island Plan conference in September

Isle of Man Chief Minister Alfred Cannan hosts a briefing on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

There will be a conference this September to discuss the implementation of the government’s Island Plan.

The plan sets out five actions to build a ‘secure, vibrant and sustainable future’, the government says.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity for the public to talk to government and political representatives about the issues.

Following an opening address from the chief minister, the event will consist of speeches, presentations and panels on topics such as climate change, future energy and the island’s economic strategy.

The people who attend can also hear about progress made and plans for each of the five priorities set out in the plan, while a series of smaller sessions will give individuals the opportunity to put their questions directly to decision makers.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘The aim of the Isle of Man Government conference is to assist in bringing Our Island Plan to life and provide a unique opportunity for the Manx public to engage with both government and political representatives at a grass roots level on big issues important to the future of our island.

‘The island is and will continue to face significant challenges, but there are also significant opportunities for us to embrace. The big policy issues all require in-depth thought and planning not only to resolve immediate issues but also to ensure that we have long-term plans and associated structures that deliver sustainable policies for the future.

‘As a diverse set of political representatives and communities, there are always going to be individual differences between us – but there will also be common ground. Differences can be a source of strength, offering a range of viewpoints and experience, of which forms the core of this event – providing an open platform for differing voices to be heard.

‘“One Government” as an approach requires everyone across the public service to have certain considerations at the forefront of public service delivery.

‘I will personally be leading a panel on our plans for government reform, highlighting how we intend to make the culture one of “people first” to assist in delivering meaningful change within this administration.

‘I greatly encourage the Manx public to come along to this first of its kind event to take the opportunity to engage with both myself and other ministers, Tynwald members, government departments and guest speakers to share your thoughts and opinions as to how we can all help create a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our island.’