Island resident Diana Parkes has been awarded a ‘Special Recognition Award’ at this year’s Pride of Britain ceremony.
The award has been given in recognition of her work over the past decade with the Joanna Simpson Foundation, which has helped to transform the care, support and protection of children affected by domestic violence and homicide.
Diana’s daughter, Joanna Simpson, who grew up in the Isle of Man, was brutally killed by her spouse Robert Brown at the age of 46, while their two young children were in a nearby room.
Following the death of her daughter, Diana co-founded the Joanna Simpson Foundation alongside Joanna’s close friend Hetti Barkworth Nanton.
Diana, who also received a CBE earlier this year, was presented with her award by TV presenter Clare Balding and actor and comedian Stephen Mangan.
She commented: ‘I was astonished and honoured to learn I would be receiving a Pride of Britain Award.
‘Whilst this award recognises the campaigning I have done over the years, this moment would not be happening had my wonderful, talented and special daughter, Joanna, not been brutally killed in 2010.
‘It is her horrific death that led me on this path to co-founding The Joanna Simpson Foundation and ensure children who are affected by domestic homicide and abuse are supported.
‘Domestic homicide and abuse shatters the lives of the children affected in so many ways, leaving scars that last a lifetime. Every child exposed to these violent acts carries the weight of that trauma, which reminds us, as a society, we must act urgently to protect them and break the cycle of abuse for future generations.
‘With this Pride of Britain's Special Recognition Award, I will continue to do everything I can to support and raise awareness around the impact domestic abuse and homicide has on children.
‘I would like to thank Jo’s children, my son and my husband for all their love and support. Also, many thanks to Hetti Barkworth-Nanton for all her support in campaigning alongside me over the years.’
This year’s Pride of Britain Awards airs on Thursday, October 24 from 8pm on ITV1.