A road in Lonan will be closed to through traffic during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to allow for emergency repair work following damage caused by Storm Bert.
The Isle of Man experienced significant disruption over the weekend as Storm Bert brought strong winds, heavy rain and localised flooding.
The adverse weather prompted the emergency services to urge residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.
On Monday, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed that a short section of the Baldhoon Road in Lonan will be closed to through traffic during the day on Tuesday, November 26, and Wednesday, November 27.
It said that a short section of the carriageway near the property known as Ganders, close to the top entrance of the Axnfell footpath, was washed out during the weekend’s severe weather.
Highway Services will excavate, reconstruct, and resurface the damaged section of the road over the two days.
To ensure safety and facilitate the repairs, the road will be closed from 9am to 4pm each day.
The DoI has provided alternative access routes for residents,
Properties above the works can be accessed via the top of Ballacollister Road, while properties below the works can be reached through Laxey village.