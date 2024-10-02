Queen Elizabeth II High School (QEII) in Peel has paid tribute to its former assistant site manager, Patrick ‘Sos’ Whelan, after he died on Monday this week.
Headteacher Charlotte Clarke shared a moving statement, highlighting the immense impact Mr. Whelan had during his over two decades of service at the school.
‘Sos was a much loved member of our school community, who made a positive impact on all who knew him.
‘He dedicated over 20 years to the school in his role as assistant site manager and we will treasure the memories we have, he will be sadly missed.’
In Mr Whelan’s honour, the school flag is flying at half-mast.
‘Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time’, she added.
Sos was well-known beyond the school grounds, having also served as a dedicated member of the Peel Coastguard Rescue Team.
The coastguard paid tribute to Mr. Whelan by marking their Facebook profile picture with a black line in his memory, a gesture mirrored by the Ramsey Coastguard Rescue Team.
Tributes have poured in from all corners of the Peel community, with many remembering Sos for his upbeat personality and tireless dedication.
His willingness to help and his warm sense of humour made him a beloved figure in the town.
Generations of students and colleagues from QEII have shared their memories, reflecting on his kindness.
One said: ‘This is horrible news.
‘I knew Sos had not been in the best of health recently but chatting to him you wouldn’t have known, always laughing and smiling.
‘Rest in peace mate, you will be missed by so many people for many, many reasons.‘
Thank you for your friendship over the years, your character can never be replaced’
Another added: ‘So sorry to hear of Sos's passing.
‘[I] always enjoyed heading down to Peel station to see the guys either for a call out or an exercise/pint.
‘He was a great laugh a true gent and I know he will be missed.’