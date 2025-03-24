The island’s top civil servant has announced his shock resignation less than 18 months in post.
Mark Lewin, who is currently Chief Officer of the Department for Enterprise, will step in as interim Chief Executive Officer from April 1.
Mr Ralphs said: ‘It has been a privilege to lead the public service over the last 18 months and it has not been an easy decision to reach.
‘However, following the bereavement of a close family member I need to take some time out before moving on to a new challenge, and importantly will continue to live and contribute to the island that is now my home.’
Chief Minister Alf Cannan extended his thanks to Andy Ralphs for all he has achieved during his tenure.
On his appointment in February last year, Mr Ralphs said first 12 months in the job would be to bring more stability to the organisation after a difficult time during the Covid crisis and its aftermath.
Andy Ralphs began his job as chief executive of the Isle of Man Government in November 2023.
Mr Ralphs joined the government from Plymouth City Council, where he was strategic director of customer and corporate services.
His CV includes starting in the private sector, working for the RAC and then BT. He went out to California for nearly three years working for AOL and supporting its operations for Europe and North America.
When he returned to Britain, he began to work for the London council of Waltham Forest in 2003 and then went on to more senior roles in the civil service and local government.
Mr Ralphs is a father of five and a grandfather of two.
A career in the civil service wasn’t always on the cards for Mr Ralphs and he is a qualified chef.