Isle Listen is set to host its inaugural ‘tough mucka’ competition on October 1.
The event will see participants take on a gruelling obstacle course which will consist of monkey bars, a giant ‘slip n slide’, ice dunks, hay bale hurdles, tires, mud, cargo nets and ropes.
It will begin at 11am on Sunday, October 1 at Ballafesson Road in Port Erin, with registration starting at 9.30am.
The event costs £35 per person, with there being a choice of a 5km or a 10km course.
You can either complete the course as an individual or in a team of three in either a 15-17 or over 18s age category.
There is free admission for spectators, with onsite parking available. There will be entertainment and activities for kids who attend.
Isle Listen is a charitable initiative providing mental health support through one-to-one therapeutic sessions for young people up to the age of 25 on the island.
A spokesperson at Isle Listen said: ‘The event truly represents our unique island community of teamwork and overcoming obstacles, and by stepping outside your comfort zone to take on the course, you are helping us to support the mental health of children and young people.’