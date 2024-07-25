A spokesperson for Baker Tilly Isle of Man told the Guardian: ‘QNUPS, the regulations for which were introduced by HMRC in 2010, is just one of several well-established retirement solutions that Baker Tilly Isle of Man offer as a pension provider to UK and overseas citizens and is at all times administered in accordance with the required laws and regulations in place in the UK. For a pension scheme to be recognised as a QNUPS it must meet strict HMRC guidelines.