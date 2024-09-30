Geoff Pugh has been appointed as the interim airport director for Isle of Man Airport, effective immediately.
Born on the Isle of Man, Geoff attended King William’s College before pursuing a degree in engineering at university in Manchester.
He later joined the Royal Navy, where he served as a pilot and air traffic controller, including a deployment in Afghanistan in 2011 and 2012.
After returning to the Isle of Man in November 2019, and for the past five years he has served as head of Air Traffic Services at Ronaldsway.
His appointment follows the departure of outgoing Airport Director Gary Cobb, with Geoff stepping into the role while the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) recruits a permanent replacement.
This announcement also comes just days after Tynwald was told that actions outlined in the airport masterplan would cost £120m over 10 years.
The draft masterplan outlines future development proposals including improvements needed to airside, landside and terminal facilities.
These include enhancement of runways and taxiways, passenger processing and security, access, car parking and car rental facilities.
Replaying to a Tynwald question from former DoI Minister Chris Thomas, his successor Tim Crookall said the draft masterplan is currently being worked on and is expected to be presented to Tynwald in the final quarter of this year.
Emily Curphey, DoI chief officer, commented on this new appointment. She said: ‘Geoff has a huge amount of experience to bring to the role.
‘Allied with his knowledge of the airport and its people, this will ensure the facility is in capable hands while the recruitment process takes place for a permanent airport director.’
‘The department would like to record its thanks to Gary for his hard work during his time in the role.’
Mr Pugh said: ‘I look forward to working closely with the Minister and Members, Non-Executives, senior management and the entire airport team to continue serving our island community.’