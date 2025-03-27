Islanders woke up to widespread misty and foggy conditions this morning (Thursday), prompting a warning from both the Police and Ronaldsway Airport about potential disruptions.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has urged motorists to exercise caution when driving in the fog.
A police spokesperson said: ‘As you will be well aware, the roads are foggy this morning. We’d like to remind all road users to turn on their lights when driving in fog.
‘Don’t rely on automatic lights—take a second to check they’re on.
‘Visibility is key, and ensuring other drivers can see you helps keep everyone safe. Please take care and drive to the conditions.’
Meanwhile, Ronaldsway Airport has warned that the foggy conditions may impact flights throughout the day.
A spokesperson for the airport said: ‘Foggy conditions at the airfield may cause some disruptions. Please check with your airline or visit our website for the latest updates, but continue to check in as usual. Thank you for your patience!’
Already, EasyJet’s 8:25am flight from the island to Liverpool has been delayed until 10:40am.
While other departures are currently scheduled to leave on time, passengers are advised to check before heading to the airport.
Arrivals are also affected, with EasyJet’s Liverpool to Isle of Man flight, originally expected at 7:45am, now set to land at 10:10am.
Travellers are encouraged to stay updated by checking the airport’s website or contacting their airline directly before setting off for Ronaldsway today.